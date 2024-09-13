Four charged with home invasion

September 13, 2024 at 13 h 49 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Four charged with home invasion
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

Four people have been charged in connection with an early morning home invasion September 10 in Cornwall.

Anthony Levere, 38, of Chesterville, faces several charges, including kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, obstructing a peace officer and possession of an opioid for the purpose of trafficking.

Charges against Harry Philippou, 47, of Cornwall, include kidnapping, assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It is alleged that Levere disguised himself by wearing a mask and broke into an individual’s residence, punched the man in the head and robbed him. It is further alleged, the man kidnapped and escorted the individual to his motor vehicle and threatened to kill him. The accused then stole the individual’s motor vehicle, says the Cornwall Police Service.

Sept. 12, the man was located by members of the CPS’ Criminal Investigation Division. It is alleged the suspect fled police and a pursuit ensued. The man was apprehended, taken into custody and further investigation revealed he was in possession of break-in instruments as well as a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Philippou allegedly broke into the residence, assaulted the victim with a weapon and robbed him, before kidnapping and threatening to kill him.

Earlier this week, two other suspects had been charged.

Jamie-Lee Corrigan, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 11, and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of conspiracy to commit a break and enter.

Melanie Deschamps, 30, of Cornwall, was also arrested Sept. 11 and also charged with failing to comply with a release order and conspiracy to commit a break-in.

