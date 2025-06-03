Francophone Students Led by Comité 73 Rally for New School

JASON SETNYK

Students marched from La Citadelle to the office of MPP Nolan Quinn on Friday, May 23, demanding equitable school infrastructure for francophone youth in Cornwall.

Organized by Comité 73-a group of nine student leaders at La Citadelle-the peaceful protest aimed to draw attention to the outdated conditions of their school, which was built in 1948. Participants wore the school’s colours of blue, white, and red while chanting, holding posters, and delivering speeches and musical performances to express their frustration over what they see as systemic inequity in funding for French-language schools.

“We really felt a need to do this. Our school is aging, and it’s hard to learn with the facilities we have, especially when it comes to technology,” said Austin Nelson, Communications Agent for Comité 73. “We formed a committee, started a petition, and today’s protest is the culmination of all our efforts.”

Jacob Pilon, Student Government Prime Minister at La Citadelle and President of Comité 73, emphasized the civic nature of the group’s actions. “We’ve sent letters to MPP Nolan Quinn, launched a petition to the Legislative Assembly, and now we’re demonstrating to show that we’re serious. Francophones exist in Ontario, and we deserve the same quality of education as everyone else,” he said.

According to Pilon, the situation at La Citadelle is not unique. “Across Ontario, many French schools are in older buildings. The Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française even launched a survey to gauge how francophone students feel about their schools.”

One of those voices was Eva Blais, a student from Alexandria representing the Fédération. “Francophones are important-we’re here, and we need institutions where we feel safe,” she said. “This is about more than a building; it’s about dignity and equity.”

Cornwall City Councillor Sarah Good was present and voiced her support. “These students are presenting a model that should be replicated-reusing part of their current site to build a modern school,” she said. “The reality is that Anglophone students will soon receive a significantly higher-quality building, while La Citadelle remains in a facility with asbestos that prevents safe renovations.”

Good added that she was impressed with the group’s preparation and collaboration. “They’ve already done the work of engaging community partners. It’s not just about their school-it’s about building something that benefits Cornwall as a whole.”

While the protest was aimed at the provincial government, particularly Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, organizers hoped that the local MPP would amplify their voices.

“It’s important that MPP Quinn listens, meets with us, and becomes a strong advocate,” Good said. “The pace of government is slow, but student advocacy like this can move the needle.”

For now, the students behind Comité 73 remain focused and undeterred, even if they may never directly benefit from a new school. “We’re doing this for future generations,” said Pilon. “We’re proud of our school and our community. All we ask is to be treated fairly.”