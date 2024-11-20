Fraud, assault, theft charges

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was charged Nov. 15 with three counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is also alleged the youth sent messages to the individual she was prohibited from communicating with. It is alleged Nov. 4, 2024, the youth spat on a social worker on two separate occasions and also threatened to cause bodily harm to the individual. It is also alleged Nov. 7, the youth spat on another social worker.

13-year-old arrested

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was charged after he allegedly stole and crashed a vehicle Nov. 15 in the area of Alice Street. The youth faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident. The incident occurred when the accused allegedly stole a motor vehicle from an individual known to him and crashed the vehicle into the residence he was prohibited from attending. It is also alleged the youth fled the scene after the accident. But the youth was later located by police and taken into custody.

Shoplifting charge

Kirbie Lazore, 34, of St. Regis, QC, was arrested Nov. 15 for theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Oct. 31, the woman shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Criminal harassment

A 45-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of South Glengarry, were charged Nov. 15 with criminal harassment and mischief. Nov. 14, police responded to a family dispute during which the accused damaged a woman’s property. Their names were not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Fraud charges

Two people have been charged by the Cornwall Police Service in relation to a fraud complaint from August. Khalil Hanna, 27, of St. Laurent, QC, and Aris Achraf, 31, of Montreal, were arrested on Nov. 18, 2024, and each charged with fraud over $5,000. It is alleged Aug. 14, the men purchased more than $5,000 worth of lottery tickets at a Montreal Road business. The transactions were later deemed fraudulent.

Shoplifting

James Cholette, 42, of Cornwall, was charged Nov. 18 with two counts of theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that Oct. 13, the man who was bound by a peace bond shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Weapon charges

Andy Courville, 37, of Cornwall, was charged Nov. 14 with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, Six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is also alleged that the man, who was bound by three separate weapons prohibition orders, was in possession of several edged weapons.

Shannon Pollard-Hilton, 46, of Cornwall, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon after she was allegedly found to be in possession of an edged weapon.

Shoplifting

Michael Johnston, 56, of Cornwall, was arrested Nov. 14, and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 after he allegedly shoplifted Oct. 21 at a Brookdale Avenue business and the next day shoplifted again at the same business.