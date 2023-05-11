Free Comic Book Day 2023

Fantasy Realm’s 22nd Annual Free Comic Book Day took place in downtown Cornwall on Saturday. Over 40 different comics and limited-edition posters were available for free during the popular event, with selections for both adults and kids.

“More than 350 comic book and pop culture fans visited Downtown Cornwall to snag some free comics from the industries top publishers and introducing readers to some great upcoming summer storylines,” owner Randy Sauve shared in a Facebook Update, “Also, a great big THANK YOU to Carol and Scott for their incredible assistance throughout the day, and to the community for always supporting this great event.”

A lineup was ready outside when Fantasy Realm opened on the 6th and there was a lot of traffic in and out over the course of the beautiful day. Randy Sauve’s daughter and grandson, Melissa and Grayson (pictured above), stopped by in costume as did several cosplayers. As is tradition, Scott Beaudoin was outside in one of his self-designed costumes encouraging people to check out the event.