Free Food Service Worker Training Offered by Eastern Ontario Training Board

JASON SETNYK

The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) is now recruiting participants for its upcoming Food Service Worker program, launching September 15, 2025. This eight-week online initiative is designed to prepare unemployed residents in Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne for careers in long-term care, retirement homes, hospitals, and healthcare cafeterias – all at no cost for eligible applicants.

“Providing free training and employment programs such as our Food Service Worker program not only equips unemployed participants with job-ready skills, but also supports local workforce development,” said Kimberly Hamilton, Operations Manager at EOTB. “Having previously delivered this program with a 75% employment success rate, we’ve seen firsthand how it opens doors to lasting careers in the food industry.”

Participants will earn certifications in WHMIS, First Aid/CPR, Food Handling, and more. They’ll also receive employability skills training, financial supports for childcare or transportation, and up to 12 weeks of wage subsidies with potential employers – many of whom are already expressing interest.

While the coursework is delivered online, participants will meet weekly at the EOTB office for support sessions and industry guest speakers. Guided tours of local facilities will further immerse them in real-world job environments.

There are currently 1,354 people working in this occupation locally, with an 8% increase in job demand expected in the next three years. The average advertised wage is $22.61 per hour.

To learn more or apply, visit: eotb-cfeo.on.ca/food-service-worker or call 613-932-0210.