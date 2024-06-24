Free Haircuts Snip a Cost of Living Expense

The Agape Centre in Cornwall partnered with First Choice Haircutters on June 11 to offer free haircuts to individuals using the Agape’s services. This biannual event, held in June and December, has become a much-anticipated tradition.

“Twice a year, we invite Shannon Crowder and her team at First Choice to provide free haircuts for people in need who can’t afford the price of a haircut,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agape Centre. “They do between 75 to 100 free haircuts each time. People look forward to it.”

The initiative helps those on fixed incomes, where a $25 haircut can be a significant expense. “This is just another way we can help people with the basics in their lives,” Duprau added.

First Choice District Manager Shannon Crowder expressed her team’s commitment: “We like to come here and give back to the community. It’s nice to alleviate this one bill from their daily life. Everybody is very excited to see us back.”