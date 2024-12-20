Free Laundry Services Fully Booked Until January

December 20, 2024
Mélodie Cousineau, manager of the Shower and Laundry program, and Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, stand in the renovated laundry room where free laundry service is offered to Cornwall's vulnerable residents. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Center 105, in the first week of December, announced its laundry services are fully booked until January 2025, underscoring the high demand for this essential program. The center, located at 105 Second Street West, provides free laundry, showers, breakfasts, and other vital services to vulnerable populations.

Mélodie Cousineau, who manages the Shower and Laundry program, explained the growing need for these services. “Since we’re the only place in Cornwall offering free laundry, we’re really booked. A lot of people can’t afford laundromats. One client told me it costs $20 to wash a comforter, and they just don’t have that money,” she shared. “Some haven’t washed their clothes in months, and it can really affect their lives, especially if they’re trying to apply for a job.”

Center 105 Executive Director Taylor Seguin highlighted the importance of the program and future hopes for expansion. “We could have 20 machines, and they’d still be fully booked,” Seguin said. “The Rotary Club of Cornwall provided a $10,000 grant last year to upgrade our machines, and with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, we’ve continued to improve the space. But the demand is still greater than what we can handle alone. We hope agencies will step up to help fill the gap.”

While laundry services require pre-booking, the center’s shower facilities are available on a drop-in basis. For those interested in booking laundry services or learning more, Center 105 encourages contacting them by phone, email, social media, or in person. Donations of laundry detergent are also urgently needed to keep the program running.

Center 105 operates as a ministry of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa and relies heavily on community support to continue its mission of serving Cornwall’s most vulnerable residents.

