Free Pet Grooming Event Nails It

JASON SETNYK

Dozens of furry (and scaly) companions received a little extra care and attention on Tuesday, July 8, as Centre 105 partnered with the OSPCA SDG Animal Centre to host a free Pet Care Day.

Pet owners stopped by the drop-in centre at 105 Second Street West for pet nail trims and supplies – no appointment necessary. A total of 28 animals were seen, including 20 dogs, six cats, and two bearded dragons.

“We’re happy to be hosting the OSPCA today to offer these services for free,” said Melodie Cousineau, Social Support Worker at Centre 105. “A lot of people that visit Centre 105 have pets, and some are living outside or can’t afford services like nail clippings.”

The event was inspired by the needs of Centre 105 clients, a majority of whom have pets. “Having pets is really good for their mental health. A lot of them rely on their pets,” Cousineau added.

Nail trims were provided by professional groomer Nelly Guettinger, who has over 35 years of experience. Visitors also received pet goodie bags filled with items like cooling vests, collars, and harnesses.

“This is all about keeping people and pets together,” said Arianne Kirkey, Community Outreach Coordinator with the OSPCA SDG Animal Centre. “Events like this help people who might not be able to get to a groomer to keep their pets healthy and happy.”

Kirkey emphasized how the rising cost of veterinary care has made access increasingly difficult for many families. “Our goal is to make sure pets are healthy, happy, and have access to the care they need. That includes things like our free parvo vaccine clinics, food distribution programs, and spay/neuter services like our Neuter Scooter and Mobile Animal Wellness Services.”

Kirkey noted the strong turnout and community engagement at the event. “I’m so happy to see the community come out and share their animal stories. Being here on the ground and seeing the impact we can have – it’s really wonderful.”

“Animals are the best,” said Kirkey with a smile. “They’re more than pets – they’re family.”