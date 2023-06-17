FREEDOM OF INFORMATION NOT SO FREELY GIVEN OUT

Globe and Mail puts the spotlight on Cornwall

Cornwall, Ontario (June 13, 2023) … A major investigative report in this past weekend’s Globe and Mail has thrust the City of Cornwall into the national spotlight. The special report dealt with a Freedom of Information process which is described as completely inaccessible and draws upon the Rothmar legal conflict with the City of Cornwall as the paramount example.

The report opens with this summary of the Cornwall litigation.

A developer from Cornwall, Ont., is perplexed to find that his building permits are suddenly being denied. He files a request under freedom of information law for copies of any city records about him or his company. Three months later, he’s told he will need to pay a $1,963.50 processing fee. When he does, he receives pages of mostly blanked-out paper, a full box of his own building applications and files, and a note that 3,500 records are being fully withheld.

As the newspaper stated when Canada first passed legislation to create its access-to-information system, it was seen as a world leader in terms of transparency. But fast forward 40 years and that same system is sluggish, overwhelmed and preventing Canadians from their right to government information. And nowhere is that seen as clearer as in Rothmar vs the City of Cornwall.

Aaron Bell is the President and CEO of Rothmar and he expressed his thoughts on the FOI process: “The Globe and Mail has shed considerable light on a major problem that exists across the country and specifically here in Cornwall.”

Rothmar has taken the City to court over denied building permits.

Everything was going great, he said, but then, in 2020, the city asked to purchase a chunk of some of Mr. Bell’s property to widen a road. He pushed back on the price, which he felt was below market value. After that, Mr. Bell said, the city began rejecting his building permits, citing issues that had never come up in the past, even though his builds are all very similar. His experts said the city’s reasons were not consistent with the building code.

Mr. Bell paid a $1,963.50 fee searching for answers through freedom of information. What he received was many pages of redacted information. As he was quoted in the Globe article. “I got back some very expensive black paper”.

According to the Globe & Mail, “a letter from the city cited four exemptions as justification for withholding thousands of pages: law enforcement, third-party information, solicitor-client and litigation privilege, and personal information”.

Bell: “We hope that the City will begin to allow more transparency and restore faith in its decision making processes – both for Rothmar, and the general public, to whom the City is ultimately accountable.”

“We would encourage the people of Cornwall to file their own FOI requests.”.