FreshCo Wins Foodland Ontario Award

JASON SETNYK

SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn presented the Foodland Ontario Retailer Silver Award of Merit to Jordan and Chris O’Brien of FreshCo on June 8, 2025, for their creative promotion of Ontario-grown food. The award recognizes outstanding produce displays that highlight the province’s fresh produce.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that we protect our local farms and support homegrown agriculture,” said Quinn. “I commend their creativity and dedication to promoting Ontario-grown food.”

Presented annually for more than 35 years, the Foodland Ontario Retailer Awards celebrate grocery stores across the province that showcase fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables through innovative displays. This year, 64 awards were given to 60 stores.

“Most purchase decisions are made in-store,” said Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness. “These displays help support and protect Ontario farms and our food supply chain.”