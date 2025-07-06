Friends of the Glengarry Trails

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Glengarry Trails is a beautiful 16-kilometre, all-season recreational trail system through the heart of the North Glengarry Township in Eastern Ontario. The Glengarry Trails vary in length & challenge, offering visitors a chance to explore nature and ecosystems of the area including wetlands, woodlands, water, wildlife and agricultural lands.

Located one hour from Montreal or Ottawa and about thirty-five minutes from Cornwall, the trails were constructed in 1999 through federal and municipal funding. They are maintained through the generosity of volunteers and financed through memberships & fundraising events to help offset costs required to keep the trails in condition. The Glengarry Trails also benefit from partnerships with the Raisin Region Conservation Authority, landowners and the Township of North Glengarry.

The trail’s committee, now known as the Friends of Glengarry Trails Association (FGTA), partnered with the Glengarry Snowmobile Club to develop the trail system, with groups such as the Raisin Region Conservation Authority, the Township of North Glengarry, volunteers with a passion for the outdoors and students from Glengarry District High School, through their outdoor education program, pitched in to construct the pathways.

In 1999-2000, the boardwalks were built to allow visitors to travel safely across marshlands and into wooded areas. Two of the original boardwalks were replaced in 2020; one at Lakeshore Road on the Garry Fen Trail and one at the trail head in Alexandria. The FGTA received a grant of $84,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to complete a project which included replacing the boardwalk, adding a lookout, making a portion of the Red Trail from Alexandria accessible for wheelchairs and installing the story board holders for the “Tales on the Trails”.

The building of the lookout faced some challenges, but is now a great addition to the trails. The lookout had been part of the Ontario Trillium Grant application and posts were installed when the boardwalks were replaced in 2020. However, construction of the lookout was delayed since it required professional contractors to complete the project. The scope of the work was beyond the FGTA volunteers but finding qualified labourers willing to take on such a small project proved difficult.

The FGTA is a registered charity, currently with ten members on the board of directors. Dedicated volunteers do all the necessary maintenance on the trail system, including recent boardwalk repairs and replacement of sections, grooming of the trails for winter activities such as skiing and snowshoeing, along with cutting grass cutting and general cleanups. The FGTA and its small group of volunteers also fund and install the seasonal decorations visitors see as they walk down the pathways. When possible, the Township of North Glengarry offers non-monetary assistance for some of the maintenance. With all the regular work involved in taking care of the Glengarry Trails system, it’s important that visitors are respectful and help to do their part by cleaning up after their pets and making sure not to leave any garbage behind on the paths.

The “Tales on the Trails” is a collaborative storyboard installation on the Glengarry Trails system. Ten story holders, starting at Lochiel Street West and ending at a picnic area in the hardwood forest, tell a story as people walk through the forest – find the next placard and you find the next page of the story. According to FGTA, “The story unfolds as you make your way through the forest.” Different stories are displayed in the holders during the year. The committee for the “Tales on the Trails” receives financial support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and New Horizons for Seniors. The story walk project also received a community grant of $3,300 from the Township of North Glengarry, with the first stories created for the opening in August of 2020.

The Friends of Glengarry Trails Association prepared and installed the storyboard holders. The Glengarry Encore Education’s writers’ group and Glengarry Artists’ Collective members, all local residents, wrote and illustrated the stories. A new story is added periodically to suit the season and to retain interest for those that visit the Trails frequently. The committee members are always looking for new contributors and hope the stories for “Tales on the Trails” continue to be created to delight visitors. Area writers, artists and schools are encouraged to submit their ideas for installation. If you are interested in sharing your artistic, photographic, and/or writing talents, please contact the group. Visit www.glengarrytrails.com for more information and to use the trail planner for your visit.