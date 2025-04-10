Full house for firefighters’ breakfast

The Apple Hill Firefighters’ Association hosted a full house for its fundraising breakfast at the Recreation Centre Sunday.

District Chief Allan Jensen and his team of volunteers hustled to get over 200 hungry people fed before 9:30 a.m. with concerns they might not have enough food to reach the noon hour, but they made it through and fed everyone. Firefighters from South Glengarry were among the crowd that helped raise $5,953. Jensen said the plan is to put the funds towards a new digital sign outside of Station 2 to promote fire safety, and events like Touch a Truck and the Canada Day BBQ.

The firefighters received assistance from The Ole Sugar Barn and the MacIntosh family who donated the delicious maple syrup and Dr. George’s Kitchen who lent its facility to prepare the food and loaned out serving trays. The Apple Hill Community Centre also donated the use of the hall.