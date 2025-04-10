Full house for firefighters’ breakfast

April 10, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 30 min on April 7, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:
Full house for firefighters’ breakfast
District Chief Allan Jensen served up breakfast to hundreds of hungry local residents.  (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

The Apple Hill Firefighters’ Association hosted a full house for its fundraising breakfast at the Recreation Centre Sunday.

District Chief Allan Jensen and his team of volunteers hustled to get over 200 hungry people fed before 9:30 a.m. with concerns they might not have enough food to reach the noon hour, but they made it through and fed everyone. Firefighters from South Glengarry were among the crowd that helped raise $5,953. Jensen said the plan is to put the funds towards a new digital sign outside of Station 2 to promote fire safety, and events like Touch a Truck and the Canada Day BBQ.

The firefighters received assistance from The Ole Sugar Barn and the MacIntosh family who donated the delicious maple syrup and Dr. George’s Kitchen who lent its facility to prepare the food and loaned out serving trays. The Apple Hill Community Centre also donated the use of the hall.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Urgent appeal for foster parents
Local News

Urgent appeal for foster parents

The Children's Aid Society of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (CAS-SDG) is sounding the alarm as the number of available foster homes in the region has dropped to a historic…