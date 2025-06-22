Full Plates, Full Hearts at Centre 105

June 22, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Full Plates, Full Hearts at Centre 105
Volunteers and staff serve breakfast during the June 5 fundraiser. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

A full house gathered early Thursday morning at Centre 105 for its annual Breakfast Fundraiser, held June 5 at 105 Second Street West. From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., community members enjoyed a warm meal while making free-will donations in support of Centre 105’s breakfast and social programs.

“The need in our community is outpacing the amount of revenue we can bring in,” said Centre 105 Executive Director Taylor Seguin. “We’re feeling the pressure-food costs are rising, and demand is increasing. But our volunteers and community support keep us going.”

Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of United Way SDG, emphasized the urgency. “The problem of food insecurity is unignorable. More people need services like these just to get to work or school with a full belly.”

Mayor Justin Towndale praised the turnout: “It’s great to see so many supporting Centre 105. With rising costs and shrinking resources, we need to ensure programs like this stay sustainable-because without them, many would go without meals.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Lee MacKinnon sets sight on World’s Scottish Heavy Events
Local News

Lee MacKinnon sets sight on World’s Scottish Heavy Events

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER