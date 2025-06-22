Full Plates, Full Hearts at Centre 105

JASON SETNYK

A full house gathered early Thursday morning at Centre 105 for its annual Breakfast Fundraiser, held June 5 at 105 Second Street West. From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., community members enjoyed a warm meal while making free-will donations in support of Centre 105’s breakfast and social programs.

“The need in our community is outpacing the amount of revenue we can bring in,” said Centre 105 Executive Director Taylor Seguin. “We’re feeling the pressure-food costs are rising, and demand is increasing. But our volunteers and community support keep us going.”

Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of United Way SDG, emphasized the urgency. “The problem of food insecurity is unignorable. More people need services like these just to get to work or school with a full belly.”

Mayor Justin Towndale praised the turnout: “It’s great to see so many supporting Centre 105. With rising costs and shrinking resources, we need to ensure programs like this stay sustainable-because without them, many would go without meals.”