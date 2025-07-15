Funding to Revamp Morrisburg Arena

July 15, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Funding to Revamp Morrisburg Arena
MPP Nolan Quinn and local leaders announce arena upgrade funding for South Dundas. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Ontario government is investing $477,181 to upgrade the Morrisburg Arena in South Dundas, as part of the province’s $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund (CSRIF). The funding aims to modernize the facility, improve accessibility, and extend its lifespan.

“Whether it’s enjoying a public skate or catching a local hockey game with the family, the Morrisburg Arena is a cornerstone of our community,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “This investment will improve accessibility so residents can stay healthy and keep making long-lasting memories.”

The project will address outdated infrastructure and enhance safety and inclusivity. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Province of Ontario,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad. “Our community has a strong history of supporting local sports and events, and this investment ensures those traditions can continue in a more modern, inclusive space.”

CSRIF supports facility upgrades provincewide, promoting active living and economic growth.

