Funds for delivery truck, all-terrain wheelchair

August 21, 2024 at 15 h 02 min
By Richard Mahoney
Two Glengarry community organizations will benefit from Caisse Desjardins Ontario Community Development Fund (CDF) grants.

A sum of $25,000 has been approved for the Saint-Vincent de Paul Society of Alexandria food bank to purchase a new delivery truck. The bank provides temporary food assistance to people in need in Glengarry County. The organization makes an average of ten deliveries a month and helps more than 45 families a week.

A grant of $20,000 was awarded to Community Living Glengarry, which provides services to approximately 85 adults with a developmental disability. The organization will use the funds to purchase a Hippocampe beach and all-terrain wheelchair. This special needs buggy has additional attachments (balloon wheels, skis) that can be used to access difficult terrains such as beaches, parks, snow and hiking trails.

This year, the Caisse Desjardins Ontario Community Involvement Committee, which reviewed 90 submissions, has selected 19 projects, awarding a total of $500,000 to groups across the province.

