Games, soccer league mark milestones this weekend

What do John Diefenbaker, Astronaut Steve MacLean and Jean Beliveau have in common besides the fact that they are Canadian celebrities? They have all been the Official Guests of the Glengarry Highland Games which this year celebrates its 75th edition August 2 and 3 in Maxville. They have been joined over the years by more than a million fans who have made the trek to one of North America’s largest Celtic events.

This year’s 75th edition is shaping up to be one of the best with two full days of piping and drumming, Highland dancing, Scottish fiddle and the best in Celtic entertainment.

The Friday night Tattoo kicks off the Games.

Saturday is a huge day with 50 pipe bands appearing including bands from San Francisco and yes, from France. The Scottish Heavy Events World Championships will feature ten professionals from around the world including Canada, USA, Belgium, the Czech Republic and of course, Scotland. World Champion John Van Beuren from the USA will be looking to add a third straight title to his wins in 2022 and 2023. This year’s final Challenge Caber will be a not-to-miss event as some of the world’s best put on an impressive display of strength and agility.

The Games will also be welcoming back those lifelong fans who attended the first Games in 1948 and will salute them at the Games Official Ceremonies Saturday. Also being saluted that day is this year’s Guest of Honour, Reg Gamble. Reg’s dad, Doc Gamble, was a co-founder of the Games and Reg recently stepped down as Games MC after a 30-year career of welcoming visitors to the Games. This year’s Games President is Don Gamble, Reg’s nephew and grandson of Doc Gamble.

To learn more about the history of the Scots in Glengarry, in Canada and abroad, stop by the Clan Buildings and visit over 30 clan societies and heritage organizations and their exhibits. Then catch the Clan Parade on the infield at noon Saturday, just before the Official Ceremonies. There will be Scottish entertainment starting at 11 a.m. with Gaelic lessons, Robbie Burns tunes, two-step dance lessons and at 3:30 p.m., the winners of the 75th Games Compose-A-Tune will perform their songs.

There is so much more to see and do at the Games – the Tug of War with Canadian Highland military regiments, harp workshops, the kilt run, whisky tasting, a British Antique Car display and rugby. There’s lots to do for the little ones as well with a large Wee Bairns area with face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and a kid sized race car track.

Whatever is happening at the Games, everyone makes sure they are surrounding the infield at the closing of the Games on Saturday for the massed pipe bands. Twelve hundred pipers and drummers flood the field and bring the gathered thousands to their feet as the bands march across the infield to thunderous applause. No one is left untouched by this magnificent display and doubly so when the first notes of Amazing Grace are heard.

The site is fully accessible. No pets, except service animals, are allowed on the grounds. Full details can be found at glengarryhighlandgames.com

The Weekend Keeps On Rolling on Sunday

There are two more events that will take place on the grounds on Sunday, August 4.

The Glengarry Games Gravel Bike Run will take place at 9 a.m., running through backroads and byways. Over 200 cyclists from Eastern Ontario will take part.

Oldest Soccer League in North America Turns 100

As the last cyclists circle the track, the Glengarry Soccer League will be starting its 100th anniversary celebrations starting at 2 p.m. Two cup finals will be held — the MacLachlan Cup for women at 4 p.m. and the Greenspoon Cup for men at 6 p.m. The best in Glengarry’s Celtic bands will be playing in the Metcalfe Centre. Another big event takes place August 21, when the GSL will be inducted into the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame.