Garden Party Celebrates 20th Anniversary

JASON SETNYK

Rachel’s Kids reached a milestone with their 20th Annual Garden Party & Charity Auction on June 14 at the Ramada Inn in Cornwall. The sold-out event featured a charity auction, great food, and entertainment, all in support of children and families in need.

Founded by Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, the organization funds local programs and international efforts. This year money raised helped purchase 1,800 school uniforms for students in Mannar, Sri Lanka.

“This year marks the 20th year of community giving to support children locally and globally,” said attendee Jennifer Blair Manley. “Dr. Navaneelan, along with her army of volunteers, hosted another successful event.”

The second phase of the Park of Hope, a fully accessible and inclusive playground in Cornwall, was also highlighted.

“Rachel’s Kids extends their gratitude to everyone for their generous support and to everyone on the event team who passionately gave it their all,” said board member Sharon Miller.