Gastro enteric outbreak at HGMH

April 16, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
By Richard Mahoney
Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria has declared a gastro enteric outbreak. “Preventative measures are in place to protect our patients, staff, and community. At this time, visitors are not permitted, however, patients may designate an essential care partner to support them during their stay. We also want to remind everyone that hand hygiene is critical, especially in a hospital setting. Please wash your hands frequently to help prevent the spread of infections,”  the HGMH says in a statement.
