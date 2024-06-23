Generosity Blooms at Rachel’s Kids 19th Annual Garden Party

The 19th Annual Rachel’s Kids Garden Party and Charity Auction took place at the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre on June 14. The event, which supports children locally and globally, featured food, drinks, and a lively auction.

Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, a local dentist and founder of Rachel’s Kids Development Fund, reflected on the event’s growth. “This isour main fundraiser. We’re focusing on raising money for the second phase of Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope and other projects. We have a great turnout, a beautiful day, and we’re raising money for kids, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Dr. Navaneelan expressed her gratitude for the community’s generosity. “It’s just wonderful to see how generous people are in our community. We also have people coming here from Ottawa and Toronto. This event is a good time, and everyone’s happy to give what they can for the children.”

