Genesis Kitchen offers a new food experience in Alexandria

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Genesis Kitchen officially opened its doors on June 6th in Alexandria. Offering all day breakfasts, hearty sandwiches that you can customize, baked goods, and drinks of any kind, this new restaurant on Main Street is a welcome addition.

Dan and Amy are both from the food service industry and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Genesis Kitchen. They are community-minded with a mission to feed those that are hungry in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere. Both Amy and Dan gained experience with the clientele by working in Tom’s Pantry before Tom Manley retired and felt they could create a new, unique daytime dining experience in North Glengarry.

Genesis Kitchen offers a neighbourhood hub where customers can enjoy good food without feeling rushed. Amy and Dan saw a need for the senior population to have a place to meet, visit & eat. Genesis Kitchen also welcomes the youth of the community, recognizing they too need a place to meet. Amy and Dan provide their facilities free of charge after hours to local youth groups, bible study groups and the Boys & Girls Club in SDG Counties. The restaurant hosts a “Cappy Hour” where tips from coffee or drinks sold go towards Youth for Christ (YFC), in partnership with Youth Unlimited. Together, these organizations believe in contributing to youth development and success so that each young person may reach their potential.

Genesis Kitchen offers a variety of healthy smoothies that can help you chill out & relax, boost your brain power, create a healthier gut or give your strength and energy a boost. The menu has unique eatery offerings along with regular standbys, and their milkshakes & smoothies taste amazing. Amy and Dan have always found ways to meet the needs of their community – Genesis Kitchen is their next step to fill the gap for a relaxed café offering good food, where everyone feels welcomed.