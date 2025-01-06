Ghost Walk for Charity Raises $35,000 for Local Organizations

The 7th Annual Ghost Walk for Charity raised an impressive $35,000 during its October event, which ran over three weeks. This year’s beneficiaries—Big Brothers Big Sisters, Aultsville Theatre, Baldwin House, O.S.P.C.A., Centre 105, and Habitat for Humanity—each received $5,000, with an additional $5,000 allocated to the Community Grant Program for other local initiatives.

Chairman Michael Turcotte reflected on the event’s growth since its inception in 2017. “I started The Ghost Walk for Charity with the idea of raising money for organizations that were in need. Over the years, it has grown tremendously, with over 270 volunteers participating this year, ranging in age from 12 to 96,” Turcotte said.

He emphasized the impact on volunteers as a highlight. “One of the most rewarding things is the bonds and friendships made during the walk. The level of commitment from our volunteers far exceeded our expectations,” he noted.

The event, which takes about three months to set up and tear down, is set to find a permanent home at Cornwall Square by October 2025. Turcotte added, “We’re very excited to announce this development, which will allow us to raise even more money for our community. Community engagement has been outstanding.”

The Ghost Walk for Charity board expressed gratitude to the residents of Cornwall, Akwesasne, and SD&G, along with the volunteers who made the event possible.