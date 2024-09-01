Girl killed in collision

August 31, 2024 at 23 h 12 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:

A 14-year-old girl has died after a collision between her bicycle and a car in South Dundas Township.

Officers with the SD&G OPP, the South Dundas Fire Department and Cornwall SDG Paramedics responded to the collision on County Road 2, west of Long Sault, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30.

When officers arrived, they found off-duty firefighters and others attempting life-saving measures on the victim, but the teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation has found that the young woman, a resident of South Dundas, had been riding her bicycle eastbound on the westbound shoulder when she was struck by a westbound car.

The driver of the car was not physically injured.

County Road 2 was closed for several hours but reopened overnight.

SD&G OPP is continuing to investigate the collision, with assistance from OPP Collision Reconstructionists and Technical Collision Investigators.

