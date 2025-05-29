Girls Skate Day in Akwesasne

JASON SETNYK

Wheels clattered and boards soared as young skaters carved lines across the concrete at the Akwesasne Skatepark on Saturday, May 10, as the third annual Girls Skate Day rolled into town. The Akwesasne community welcomed Indigenous pro skater Rosie Archie, who inspired participants with her skills and story. Archie, a Secwépemc woman from Canim Lake First Nation in B.C., is co-founder of Nations Skate Youth, a nonprofit that empowers Indigenous youth through skateboarding. The afternoon featured skate lessons, a grip tape art workshop, portraits by Jaiden Mitchell, and a mental health discussion-activities designed to empower girls and young women through skate culture, while fostering confidence, connection, and wellness. Music, prizes, and local art and food vendors rounded out the event. Organizers extended thanks to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Generations Skateboarding, and all local sponsors for helping make the day a success. The Akwesasne Skatepark, located on Kawehno:ke (Cornwall Island), is a 9,600-square-foot facility designed for skateboarding, BMX, scooters, and adaptive riders.