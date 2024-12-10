Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge Resident Celebrates Her 105th Birthday

Ruth Shuttleworth, a resident of Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge, celebrates her 105th birthday on December 11, 2024. Born in St. George’s,Newfoundland, in 1919, Ruth’s life spans a century. The youngest of foursiblings, Ruth grew up in Newfoundland, which was still a crown colony of Great Britain. Her father was a sea captain and her mother was a teacher.

She described her childhood as “lonely only” but found companionship with visiting cousins and the dogs and horses on her family’s farm. An early horse rider, Ruth regularly fetched supplies from town. During the Great Depression, she supplemented her family’s diet of salted meats by running a winter trapline by dog sled and snowshoe.

Ruth moved to Cornwall after marriage and became a dedicated member of the community. She worked as a dental receptionist and real estateagent and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Cornwall General Hospital Auxiliary. Despite her husband’s passing in 2002, Ruth remained in Cornwall, cherishing the network of friends she had built over four decades.

Her relatives, including nieces and great-nieces from Toronto, often visit, ensuring she remains connected to her family. They once urged her to relocate closer to them, but Ruth refused, citing her deep roots in Cornwall.

Ruth continued traveling well into her nineties, visiting destinations like Vancouver, Greece, and Newfoundland. She was admitted to Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge in March 2023 and remained active with the assistance of awalker until her 104th year.

Congratulations to Ruth on reaching 105 years! May this milestone celebrate a life filled with love, friends, community, and treasuredmemories.