Glengarry Hearing Centre officially opens

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Glengarry Hearing Centre had its official ribbon cutting ceremony in Alexandria, with special guests including MP Eric Duncan and MPP Stéphane Sarrazin. Glengarry Council Members were also present for a tour of the newly renovated facility. The Glengarry Hearing Centre is located in the former Glengarry News building on Main Street, now owned by Jean Vaillancourt. Deputy Mayor Williams commented on Jean’s commitment to preserving the historic buildings of downtown Alexandria, while repurposing the structures with bespoke, tasteful designs.

The newly renovated Glengarry Hearing Centre includes a bright reception area, a consultation and hearing test room, as well as a lab area for in-house repairs to hearing aids. Tanya Marcoux, co-owner and audiologist at Glengarry Hearing Centre, said that if the repairs can’t be completed, they will send the items to be repaired directly to the manufacturer on behalf of their client. Glengarry Hearing Centre recognizes that technology is ever-changing, and the team must keep current on the products they offer to customers in need of their services for hearing tests, hearing aids and repairs.

Glengarry Hearing Centre chose to establish their business in Alexandria because of their close connections with North Glengarry. Tanya had already been working in town and recognized the need for a hearing centre in Alexandria. André Marcoux, co-owner of Glengarry Hearing Centre, was born and raised in Alexandria, with both his father and grandfather having been business owners themselves in town. According to André, “It seemed fitting for the both of us to choose Alexandria to offer our services to what we consider is a great community.”

Glengarry Hearing Centre is an independent clinic, not owned by any hearing aid manufacturer and does not benefit financially by recommending one brand above another. The team has tested products and arrived at two manufacturers that they would recommend to their clients; however, with technology evolving and new products being launched, Glengarry Hearing Centre will continue to test new hearing aids when available to ensure they are always offering the best products possible.

Hearing tests are not covered by OHIP and can cost over $100; however, Glengarry Hearing Centre offers complimentary assessments to clients over the age of 50, since this is the age where measurable hearing loss can occur. The team at Glengarry Hearing Centre feels that subsidizing hearing tests is beneficial to public health, knowing that hearing loss affects speech understanding, social isolation, dementia and cognitive decline. André Marcoux said, “Risk aside, a correction of hearing loss also significantly improves a person’s ability to hear better, engage in conversation, and improve their quality of life.”

The prices of hearing aids vary considerably, ranging in sophistication to filter speech from surrounding noise, but with added sophistication in technology comes added costs, where some hearing aids can carry a price tag of $7,000. The team at Glengarry Hearing Centre provides competitive pricing compared to other clinics and assists their clients with choosing the most affordable option that meets the necessary requirements.

MP Duncan and MPP Sarrazin expressed their congratulations to Glengarry Hearing Centre on opening its new business, offering bilingual services for all clients. Both said they appreciate and support small businesses investing in Glengarry, helping to revitalize Alexandria’s downtown core and providing a service that is beneficial to all residents.