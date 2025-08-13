Glengarry Highland Games – your trip to Scotland, no passport required

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The bagpipes and drums were calling people to Maxville, Ontario, to join in the Glengarry Highland Games and attendees responded by the thousands. For two days on the first long weekend in August, the small, rural town in North Glengarry has hosted the largest, annual highland games in North America, celebrating its 76th anniversary of Celtic festivities in 2025.

Longtime Glengarry Highland Games announcer extraordinaire Bob Cleary said 42 bands gathered in Maxville with over 1,200 pipers, drummers and drum majors taking part in the massed bands on the field in front of crowds that filled the grandstands to capacity and gathered on the grassy berm to watch. Attendees were thrilled to see so many individuals playing in unison, filling the air with the sounds of the bagpipes. It is without a doubt, a spectacular display of Celtic heritage and amazing talent by the musicians on parade, marching and playing as one.

President of the Glengarry Highland Games, Don Gamble, proudly thanked the board of directors and the many volunteers for the incredible job they do year-after-year putting on such a great event, celebrating a vibrant Scottish heritage. The Glengarry Highland Games maintain a living tradition and reaffirm Celtic culture through music, dance and traditional games competition. Special guests at the evening tattoo on the first day of the Games were Mayor Jamie MacDonald from North Glengarry Township and Mayor Lachlan McDonald from South Glengarry. The 24th hereditary Chief of Glengarry, Colin Patrick MacDonell, was the guest of honour for this year’s Games on the second day’s events. Chief MacDonnell of Glengarry said participants at the Games were walking proudly in the footsteps of Loyalist ancestors who settled in Glengarry and defended the country. “The Spirit of the Highlands is with you,” said Chief MacDonnell.

Musicians and athletes from North America and even the UK took part in competitions held at the Glengarry Highland Games. The 42 pipes and drums bands competed at different grade levels from one to five, with Grade 1 the highest level. The 78th Fraser Highlanders from Campbellville, Ontario were declared the uncontested North American Champions in Grade 1 and the Glengarry Juvenile Pipe Band finished 2nd in the first-ever Juvenile contest. Solo competitions were also held for pipers, drummers, and highland dancers, while rugby, track and the Canadian Armed Forces Primary Reserve units tug-o-war took place on centre field.

Traditional heavyweight events such as stone & hammer throw, sheaf toss and the very popular caber toss, where competitors lift, run and try to throw a 20-foot pole end-over-end took place for everyone to enjoy. These events are derived from the 11th century, where men proved their strength using everyday implements for a blacksmith and woodcutter. Not to be outdone, children under 12 could participate in the Junior Heavyweight events. Similar to the traditional heavy events, kids are divided into age groups and throw a size and weight appropriate caber, sheaf, and take part in the tug-of-war. Results for all the competitions can be found at: https://www.glengarryhighlandgames.com/competitions/results

The Glengarry Highland Games sees a small community of dedicated volunteers invite more than 20,000 people to its fairgrounds to witness the display of colourful kilts, listen to the bagpipes and feel the thunder of the drumbeat. The yearly event includes a golf tournament, an elegant evening Tartan Ball, along with two days of music, competition, whisky tasting and family fun for everyone. It’s an opportunity to experience Celtic traditions in the heart of Glengarry, Ontario – no passport required.