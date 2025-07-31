Glengarry Pipe Band excited to compete at Maxville

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Formed in 1961, the Glengarry Pipe Band calls Maxville its home and always looks forward to a strong representation at the Glengarry Highland Games, home to the North American Pipe Band Championships and celebrating 76 years of Celtic festivals. The Glengarry Pipe Band was originally created to provide a host band for the Games and provide escort to VIPs in attendance.

The Band competes across Canada, the US and overseas, as well as participates in parades and community & charitable events. The Glengarry Pipe Band has approximately 20-25 members in each of its bands, with a Grade 3, 4 and 5 band, as well as a Juvenile Band specifically for youth 18 years & under. With their total numbers over 100, the Glengarry Pipe Band is the largest pipe band in Eastern Ontario and has the ability to adjust the balance of players at each grade at the start of each year.

All four grades of the Glengarry Pipe Band will be competing in Maxville in 2025, with this being the debut of the Juvenile Band. The majority of the members in the Juvenile Band are in the 12- to 15-year-old age group and are very excited for the Games. The Glengarry Highland Games is a two-day event with a large number of solo and band entries. Amateur solos are mostly on the first day, Friday, in the morning of the games with pipe band competitions usually on the second day, Saturday afternoon. There are also a few professional solo contests on the Saturday morning at Maxville. Competing solo is highly encouraged for members of the Glengarry Pipe Band. A key differentiator for developing a well-rounded player with a comprehensive skill set is participating in solo competition and being part of the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming, especially for the Juvenile Band.

The Pipe Band and the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming work closely with each other, but are not exclusive. Several of the School’s students play with other bands, but continue their education with the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming. Learning to play the pipes and drums is much easier as a teenager than for adult beginners. On average, it takes two to four years to learn either instrument, but several early teens are able to play in the Juvenile Band in their first year of drumming and second year of piping. Students progress at their own pace, with adult learners and teenagers being taught separately. All student players with the School are welcome to join the Glengarry Pipe Band family.

The Glengarry Pipe Band hopes to continue its recent successes at the Games, having already won three competitions in a row for the Grade 3 Band at Georgetown, Port Hope and Cambridge in the March, Strathspey, and Reel contest. Additionally, in the Professional Piping competition, Jacob Dicker achieved 4th in the Piobaireachd, 4th in the 2/4 March and 5th in the Hornpipe Jig. In Grade 1 Piping, band member Mike Fenton received 2nd in Senior Amateur Piobaireachd and 5th in the 6/8 March. The Glengarry Pipe Band also had a few bandmates participating at the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival in Massachusetts, with achievements in Grade 4 Junior Piping by Mason Hunter who won a 1st in Piobaireachd and a 4th in Strathspey/Reel. Grade 4 Senior Piping division saw Tyler Norman achieve a 1st in Strathspey/Reel and in the Grade 5 Snare competition, Liam Hunter won 2nd in the 2/4 March.

With the composition and quality of bands having really changed over the years, along with improved technology & methods, a good Grade 3 band now can deliver at a level that would have rivalled a Grade 1 band from 30 years ago. While there are many pipe bands in existence, most are non-competition bands. The largest number of competing bands are found in Grades 3, 4 and 5, with fewer than 60 bands worldwide reaching Grades 1 or 2, making the grades Glengarry competes in very challenging. The Glengarry Pipe Band hopes for a successful weekend in Maxville, but playing in front of their home crowd will be a win for the band either way.