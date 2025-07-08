Golden Apple Award Honours Students

JASON SETNYK

On June 27, Pommier Jewellers celebrated the recipients of its annual Golden Apple Award, recognizing Grade 12 students from across Cornwall and SD&G who made significant personal changes to achieve their goals.

“This award recognizes students who have worked hard to change their lives and shape their futures,” said owner André Pommier. “We’re proud to be a small part of their big journey.”

Students gathered with family, school staff, Mayor Justin Towndale, and MPP Nolan Quinn, who praised their determination: “This award recognizes SDSG students who have achieved exceptional academic standing in their final year. Congratulations on your hard work-wishing you all the best in your future endeavours.”

Recipients were Kadidia Traore (L’Heritage), Ciana Bradford (Holy Trinity), Aissatou Dioukhane (SJCSS), Mathieu Morin (St. Matthews), Rosa-Lee Vaillancourt (Tagwi), Chloe Castonguay (La Citadelle), Layla Labelle (SLSS), Ethan Johnston (Seaway District), and Nazar Chornokulskyi (Vankleek Hill).