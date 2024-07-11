Golden Apple Awards Celebrate Local Students

Pommier Jewellers honored local 2024 graduates at their store, presenting the prestigious Pommier Golden Apple Awards on June 28. Each recipient, representing various schools, received a prize, a gift bag, and a hoodie. “We’re incredibly proud to support these amazing students as they embark on their next journeys,” said Andre Pommier, owner of Pommier Jewellers.

MPP Nolan Quinn and Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale also attended. Quinn presented provincial certificates to the winners. “Recognizing their hard work and dedication is essential,” Quinnremarked.

The Pommier Golden Apple Award honored a diverse group of 2024 graduates. Danielle Willard from St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School plans to pursue an apprenticeship in cooking at Algonquin College, while Meredith Windle from Seaway District High School will study Biomedical Science at the University of Ottawa.

Noah Berniquer from Ecole Secondaire Catholique La Citadelle will study Environmental Technology at St. Lawrence College, while Skylar Landry from Ecole Secondaire Publique L’Heritage joins the Community Integration Through Co-Operative Education program at St. Lawrence College. Emilie Perkins from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School will focus on Early Childhood Education at St. Lawrence College.

Alexandrine Pothier from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, entering the Social Work program at Algonquin College. Sofia Lacroix from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute will train as a Personal Support Worker at Algonquin College. Lily Billingham from Tagwi Secondary School is pursuing aBachelor of Arts at the University of Ottawa, while Jennifer Ring from TR Leger School will study Early Childhood Education at St. Lawrence College. Morgan Woods from St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School is entering the Advertising program at St. Lawrence College.

Other recipients include Zain Iqbal from St. Lawrence Secondary School and Zachary Campbell from Charlottenburgh-Lancaster District High School. Their combined achievements highlight the diverse talents and aspirations within our community.