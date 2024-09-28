Golf Club seeks water bill break

By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The Cornwall Golf and Country Club (CGCC) is looking to be reimbursed close to $14,000 by South Glengarry Township for what the club describes as “inequitable water rates.”

CGCC representative Rick Eamon asked council at its most recent meeting to reimburse water bill overpayments of $13,686.05, covering a period of 2012 to 2019. The longstanding dispute goes back to 2016, when the township discovered that the club and three other Glen Walter area properties were being charged differently than properties in Lancaster, Eamon recalled.

In 2019, the township treasurer Lachlan McDonald, the current mayor, recommended a credit of $5,573 be made retroactive to 2016 when a water rate review was conducted. But the club wants a total credit of $13,686, to cover overpayments retroactive to January 2012.

The municipality has not yet acted on that 2019 recommendation. At the last meeting, council asked staff to present options at a future council session.

The CGCC, a not-for-profit organization, employing 52 local staff, has a payroll of over $1 million and brings tourists to the area, the club noted. In addition, the residential development around the course has generated property taxes collected by the township.

