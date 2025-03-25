Good launches campaign with packed rally

Sarah Good officially kicked off her federal election campaign Sunday afternoon with a rally at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre that exceeded all expectations. Over 300 people filled the room — so many that extra chairs had to be brought in twice before it became standing room only.

Originally intended as a pre-writ event, the rally turned into a full campaign launch after Prime Minister Mark Carney called the election for April 28.

Denis Sabourin, president of the SDG Liberal Riding Association and event emcee, welcomed the crowd by asking everyone to “elbow up” whenever the word “Liberal” was mentioned. “This is a Liberal gathering and we’re here because we want to make Canada strong,” he said to cheers.

Good, a Cornwall City Councillor and health engagement specialist, received enthusiastic endorsements from a series of high-profile speakers, including Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier, Senator Bernadette Clement, former MPP Jim Brownell, and Cornwall Citizens of the Year Stephen Douris and Lee Theodore.

“We have an opportunity in Sarah,” said Theodore. “She’s not someone who aged out of another profession and fell into politics. She’s a parent, a leader, and someone who knows how to show up for her community.”

Brownell, recalling decades of local campaigns, said, “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a room like this. The energy is real. Sarah is strong on social issues, economic development, and she has the charisma and compassion we need.”

Clement spoke of Good’s consistent presence and advocacy: “She’s everywhere, and it’s not performative. It’s genuine. Representation matters, and Sarah knows that. SDG has never had a woman MP. That needs to change.”

Fortier echoed the call for action: “This is an election about unity, about strength. And we need voices like Sarah’s in the House of Commons.”

Good herself called this “the most important election in modern Canadian history,” highlighting the urgent need for leadership in the face of global uncertainty. “This is one which could shape the future of our country and the relationships we have internationally for generations to come,” she said. She also spoke about affordability challenges, rural priorities, and child care support. “Our pay cheques don’t go as far as they used to. I know because I’m living it just like you.”

With applause erupting throughout her speech, Good concluded with a rallying message: “Together, we can build a vibrant future for all of Canada. I believe in leaving things better than we found them. Let’s do that — together.”