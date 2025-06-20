Grant Boost for Local Startups

Grant Boost for Local Startups
The Spring 2025 Starter Company PLUS panel. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre has announced eight local entrepreneurs as recipients of the Spring 2025 Starter Company PLUS grants.

The program, funded by the Province of Ontario, supports new business ventures in Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne with training, mentorship, and up to $5,000 in grant funding.

Out of 53 applicants, 12 were invited to pitch their ideas, with eight ultimately selected: Briana Brozincevic (Pure Lymphatics), Chris Power (Power Media Group), Hassan Rafiei (See-Way More), Melissa Palamar (Homestead Gardener), Nancy Paquette (Cabin Design Co.), Nicholas Marion (Red Maple Retail), Phil Dzidah (Afro Bella), and Ryan Bancroft (Hint of Tint).

“I was very impressed by the engagement and passion shown by all participants,” said Mireille Lemire of CBEC.

Since 2013, the program has awarded $773,000 to 169 businesses. Applications for the next intake open July 28 and close August 29, 2025.

