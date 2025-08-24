Gravy Train Puts-in Cornwall Stop

JASON SETNYK

From July 31 to August 3, Lamoureux Park was filled with the smell of golden fries, fresh cheese curds, and rich gravy as Poutine Feast returned to Cornwall’s waterfront. Half a dozen vendors served up classic and creative takes on Canada’s iconic comfort food, from traditional poutine to unique versions like butter chicken and truffle mushroom.

One of the participating vendors was Groovy Gravy from Belleville, making its first appearance in Cornwall under owner Kailyn Spence Brunet. “This is my third poutine festival this summer, and I’ve been enjoying being here – it’s a great experience,” she said. “I think the gravy and the attitude, honestly, make for a really good poutine.”

Among the crowd was Cornwall resident William Condie, who came on his lunch break. “I was actually a judge here last year, so I’m back,” he said, while trying a General Tao chicken poutine. “It all comes down to the quality of the fries – make sure they’re not overcooked – and how fresh everything is on top. It’s not healthy going into it, so you might as well do it right.”