Groundbreaking ceremonies at Maxville Manor

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

All levels of government attended the official groundbreaking ceremonies for the redevelopment of the Maxville Manor. From local Councillors to the Mayors of the Townships, from SDG Counties’ Warden Martin Lang and MPP Stéphane Sarrazin to the Minister of Long-term Care, the Honourable Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, along with key fundraising directors and local residents that have helped to raise $10 million, everyone was gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion of shovels in the ground as construction begins at the Maxville Manor.

This fundraising project is stamped with an expanded community’s efforts to make dreams come true and offer better health care services for current & future residents of the Maxville Manor. With the help of SDG Counties guaranteeing bridge loans & mortgages, through the generosity of neighbouring municipalities offering $100,000 each in support of the redevelopment, through creative and ingenious ideas to help raise money, the start of construction has begun.

Of course, the provincial government’s initiative to invest in long-term care, not-for-profit homes has also played an imperative role in reaching this point. Through the newly established Capital Funding Program (CFP), which springboards from the government’s long-term care construction subsidy top-up campaign, the Maxville Manor will be the first home constructed through this new formula of funding. The CFP will increase the amount of funding up to 85 per cent of eligible expenditures and the money will be received earlier in the process so that construction can begin sooner. In addition, the CFP offers a flexible, percentage-based funding model that reflects the costs for construction and land across Ontario, allowing more regions to progress in their projects for redevelopment.

As well as expanding the number of beds available at the Maxville Manor, from 122 to 160, according to Mayor MacDonald of North Glengarry Township, the redevelopment will offer new jobs for additional staff, boost the economy through increased activity at local businesses and provide contracts for regional construction companies.

While there is still some money that needs to be raised in the community to reach the total goal of $11 million, the success of this fundraising campaign is evidence of the determination of rural communities to provide the best they can for their families, ensuring better care, safer spaces and a home-like environment. Through municipal partnerships, provincial government support and an amazing community spirit, filled with love and commitment that would be hard to find anywhere else, the redevelopment of the Maxville Manor is on its way.