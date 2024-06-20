Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope

The groundbreaking ceremony for Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope took place on June 7th at St. Theresa Park, marking the beginning of a project aimed at creating an inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

Lori Gibeau, Manager of Recreation for the City of Cornwall, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “Today, we not only break ground but also break barriers. This Park of Hope will provide children of all ages and abilities the chance to enjoy the sheer delight of play. This park will serve as a great example of how community partners collaborate for the betterment of our residents. The City of Cornwall is very proud to be part of this project.”

Rachel’s Kids, a charitable organization founded by local dentist Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, is spearheading the project in partnership with the City of Cornwall. The Park of Hope will feature accessible structures, sensory-engaging elements, and activities promoting motor, cognitive, and social skills, ensuring a space where all children can play together without barriers. The park is expected to be completed by summer 2024, providing a much-needed inclusive recreational area for the Cornwall community.