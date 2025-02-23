Habitat for Humanity Launches Critical Repairs Program

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties has launched a Critical Repairs Program aimed at helping low-income homeowners in Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, and Akwesasne complete essential repairsand accessibility modifications.

“It’s a program that has been offered by other Habitat affiliates across Canada, and we found that we get a lot of calls from people who need help staying in their homes,” said Leigh Taggart, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties. “The affordability crisis is hitting everyone harder these days, and if we can keep people in their homes longer and safer, we’re happy to do more.”

Eligible repairs under the program include accessibility modifications such as ramps and walk-in showers, as well as critical home repairs like roofing and heating systems. Homeowners must meet an income limit of $88,000, aligned with the Ontario Renovates Program.

While Habitat’s home build program helps low-income working families purchase homes, this new initiative expands support to a wider demographic. “It aligns really well with affordable homeownership,” said Taggart. “With our home build program, we build homes for low-income working families, but the Critical Repairs Program is open to anyone who owns their home. This allows us to help different demographics.”

To make the program sustainable, Habitat Cornwall is offering interest-free loans to qualifying homeowners, allowing them to repay the cost of repairs over time. These repayments will then be reinvested into the organization’s Affordable Housing Fund, ensuring continued support for future applicants. “We offer homeowners an interest-free loan to pay back the cost of the repairs, and those repayments go into our Affordable Housing Fund,” Taggart explained. “This helps us continue to support more families in the future.”

The demand for this type of assistance is high, particularly as homeowners struggle with rising costs of living and home maintenance. Many are forced to make difficult financial choices, sometimes even selling theirhomes due to unaffordable repairs. “With the affordability crisis and the cost of everything these days, people have to choose between groceries and maybe a new roof,” Taggart said. “Homeowners sometimes end up selling their homes because they can’t afford repairs, and then they’re paying market rent somewhere, increasing their monthly costs.”

Taggart emphasized that the success of the program depends on community support. “This is our first year doing it, and the number of projects we can complete depends entirely on the funding we raise,” she said.“We’ve already had great support from organizations like United Way and Cornwall Electric, but we’re always looking for more partners.”

Unlike Habitat’s home-building projects, the repairs will largely be handled by local contractors, though volunteer involvement may vary depending on the project. To apply for the program or learn more aboutsponsorship opportunities, visit habitatcornwall.org.