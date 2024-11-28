Habitat for Humanity seeks help

At a recent South Glengarry council meeting, Breckyn Caers, Community Engagement Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and The Counties, requested financial support from the Township for its Critical Repairs Project.

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall has been gifted $25,000 from the United Way and is requesting a pledge of $10,000 from all local townships to help reach a goal of $100,000. This would allow the program to launch in 2025 and ensure contributions to the Critical Repairs Project are put towards local families and their homes.

Habitat for Humanity is a network of three groups, Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat for Humanity Canada and Local Habitat for Humanity Organizations, providing safe, affordable housing solutions for families in need. During its 26 years in existence, Habitat for Humanity has built 21 homes, including two in Glengarry. Both North and South Glengarry Townships have donated surplus land and waived the development fees to allow these homes to be built.

According to Statistics Canada, 11.8 per cent of Cornwall residents say their homes need major repairs and 3.2 per cent say their homes cost more than 30 per cent of household income, were not suitable for their situation and needed major repairs.

With limited spaces and affordability of long-term care homes, elderly and vulnerable people are trying to remain in their own homes longer and require assistance to make their current residence accessible and safe. Not everyone has a family that can help.

The Critical Repairs Project has been piloted with success by other Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Canada. The program allows families, with equity in their homes but no funds for repairs, to partner with Habitat for Humanity Cornwall, who acts as both bank and builder for projects. Families must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the project. The home in need of repair must be the primary residence, the property taxes must be up-to-date, the home must be insured and there must be legal permits for construction. Qualifying families must fall into the range of low income and the project cost is capped at $12,000. Participants in the program will then pay back Habitat for Humanity the interest free loan for the work completed, funding other future Habitat projects in this pay-it-forward initiative.