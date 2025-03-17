Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Members from the South Glengarry Pipe Band entertained visitors to the Army, Navy and Air Force Club #342 in Cornwall Saturday afternoon, in a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Since this is the practice location for the band, playing at the social hub for veterans and public is a way for the band to give back to the community. From left back row: Rory MacDonald, John Meikle, Mike Schram, Craig Smith, Dwight Grant, D.J. McDonald, Perry Coughlan; front from left: Christine Grant, Tara McArthur, Annie Jodoin.

