Harvard Student-Athlete from Cornwall Teaches Hockey to Kids in the Philippines

Gabrielle Davidson Adams, an NCAA Division 1 hockey player for Harvard Crimson, recently returned from a pivotal experience in Tigman Village, Philippines, as part of the Sticks Together program. Gabrielle, pursuing a degree in Sociology at Harvard and entering her senior year, has a deep passion for human rights and social equity, which motivated her to join this initiative.

“Hockey has had a profound impact on my life, helping me make lifelong friends, opening doors to new opportunities, and building invaluable qualities like teamwork and resilience,” Gabrielle shared. “However, I recognize that hockey has historically been an expensive sport, making it inaccessible for many, especially today. This inspired me to join Sticks Together in order to bring the joy of hockey to an international community at no cost to the kids, ensuring they can experience the similar opportunities that hockey has provided me.”

The Sticks Together program, founded by Sarah Thompson of Syracuse University, aims to provide hockey equipment and training to children in underprivileged communities. After successful missions in Argentina and South Africa, the program expanded to the Philippines, teaching hockey to children who had never been exposed to the sport.

“The children and community in Tigman Village responded to learning hockey for the first time with enthusiasm and joy,” Gabrielle said. “Hockey was a foreign concept to them just three weeks prior, yet by the end, several kids expressed that hockey had become their new favorite sport. Even the older kids wanted in on the fun, and we even had a volunteer vs. Tigman Village game. We continue to receive daily updates and videos from the program coordinators, showing the kids playing and getting better even after we have left, which is wonderful to see.”

Gabrielle’s journey in hockey began with the Cornwall Girls Hockey Association, where she played for the Typhoons. Her dedication led her to the Ontario Hockey Academy, and later to Harvard University. Her experience with the Sticks Together program allowed her to share her love for hockey internationally.

“If you are even slightly interested in volunteering abroad to teach sports, do it,” Gabrielle advised. “This has been one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences of my life. Not only did I get to share my love for the game, but I also feel like I came back a completely different person, enriched by the connections I made. I now have lifelong friends from across the world. The impact you can have on a community and the personal growth you will experience are invaluable.”

Gabrielle Davidson Adams, a back-to-back All-American Scholar, will continue her role as a Cornwall Ambassador for a second year. This summer, she will also conduct research for a team of Harvard professors before returning to her senior year at Harvard.