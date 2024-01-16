Have you met Dunwin?

Dunwin is the newest member of the WDMH Foundation team and Dunwin likes to be out and about in the community. If you’re thinking about hosting a fundraising event in support of Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) or Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home, Dunwin wants to hear about it!

“When people think about fundraising, events are likely one of the first things that come to mind,” explains Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “Many individuals and groups take it upon themselves to hold fundraising events to benefit WDMH or Dundas Manor after they are touched by the care they received or simply because they are passionate about local health care and want to support it.”

These events – commonly referred to as Community Hosted Events – contribute significantly to helping to fund medical equipment or to support a particular program such as cancer care or the Family Birthing Unit or support the new Dundas Manor and its residents. All gifts from community hosted events matter and make a significant impact in our community.

The WDMH Foundation team has developed several resources to support organizers of community hosted events, including a handbook. We’re here to help every step of the way. For more details, visit https://www.wdmhfoundation.ca/fundraiseforWDMH or https://dundasmanordream.ca/give/host-a-fundraising-event/.

“Over the years, we’ve benefited from garage sales, bake sales, golf tournaments, craft sales, duck races, and many, many things in between,” adds Justine. “Some events happen only once, and others have been taking place for more than 20 years. We’d love to chat with you about your ideas and introduce you to Dunwin.”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.