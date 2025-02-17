Healthcare on the Ballot, But Where Are All the Candidates?

Nursing students and registered nurses gathered at the Cornwall Civic Complex on February 10, 2025, for a provincial all-candidates meeting hosted by the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) SeawayChapter. However, only one candidate—Jeremy Rose, the Ontario NDP candidate for Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry—was in attendance.

The event—debate, discussion, or monologue?—moderated by RNAO President Lhamo Dolkar, aimed to inform healthcare professionals about party platforms ahead of the upcoming election.

“This meeting provides an important opportunity for our nursing community to express their concerns, ask vital questions, and learn about the candidates’ plans for the future of health care in our region,” said Candace Winter, President of RNAO’s Seaway Chapter. “Given the challenges nurses are currently facing—staffing shortages, burnout, and inadequate resources—these conversations are crucial.”

Progressive Conservative candidate and incumbent MPP Nolan Quinn was invited; however, campaign manager Adrian Bugelli shared that organizers initially contacted Quinn’s constituency office rather than his campaign office. As a result, Quinn’s team only learned about the debate on the morning of the event and opted to focus on their planned campaign efforts instead. “Our campaign will continue to get Nolan out to the doors and engagewith voters face-to-face and listen to them directly,” Bugelli said.

Rose, who was eager to participate, emphasized the importance of public discussions on healthcare. “I believe this is an important part of the process for everybody to have a conversation,” he said. The NDP candidate highlighted his party’s commitment to hiring 15,000 new nurses over the next three years, increasing staffing levels, and ensuring wage fairness.

While the Liberals and Greens recently nominated parachute candidates, neither party has issued an official media release announcing their candidacy, nor did either candidate attend the debate, leaving nurses and nursing students—who had hoped to hear from multiple candidates—with a one-sided discussion.

The Ontario general election is scheduled for February 27, 2025. Advance polls will be open from February 20 to 22, 2025, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.