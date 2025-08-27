Driver charged in fatal crash

One person has now been charged in connection with a fatal collision on Highway 138 in North Stormont Township March 29.

Amanda Maloney, 33, from Maxville, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident after the car she was driving collided with two tractor trailers between McNeil Road and Mclean Road.

As a result of the investigation by SD&G OPP, with assistance from an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and members of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, a charge has now been laid against one of the other drivers involved in the collision.

Nantharagu Sangaramoorthy, 50, of Ajax, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall September 23.