Driver charged in fatal crash

August 27, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 26 min on August 27, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
Staff
Comment count:

One person has now been charged in connection with a fatal collision on Highway 138 in North Stormont Township March 29.

Amanda Maloney, 33, from Maxville, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident after the car she was driving collided with two tractor trailers between McNeil Road and Mclean Road.

As a result of the investigation by SD&G OPP, with assistance from an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and members of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, a charge has now been laid against one of the other drivers involved in the collision.

Nantharagu Sangaramoorthy, 50, of Ajax, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall September 23.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man charged after stolen vehicle recovered
Local News

Man charged after stolen vehicle recovered

A St-Hubert, Québec man has been charged with several offences after members of the Stormont, Dundas (SD&G) Ontario Provincial…

Man charged in stolen vehicle crash
Local News

Man charged in stolen vehicle crash

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now laid charges in connection with an incident in which the province's…

Police Blotter August 12.2025
Local News

Police Blotter August 12.2025

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS Cornwall, ON - A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and uttering…