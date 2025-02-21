Help Twix recover

February 21, 2025 at 10 h 18 min
Reading time: 2 min
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Help Twix recover
Twix is recovering at the animal centre.

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre is inviting the community to enjoy a sweet treat at their Cupcake Day Meet & Treat open house Feb. 23 in support of animals like Twix.

Severely emaciated and suffering from wounds on his legs and ears, Twix arrived at the SDG Animal Centre in desperate need of medical care, proper nutrition, and emotional rehabilitation. Weighing just 15 kg., significantly under the estimated healthy weight of 25 kg. for his size, Twix’s body condition score was a critical 1 out of 5 – quite literally skin and bones – when he arrived at the centre. Under careful supervision, Twix has been following a strict refeeding protocol to prevent refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition. Thanks to the dedication of his caregivers, he is making steady progress and slowly gaining weight.

“Despite his challenging past, Twix is embracing his second chance at life,” reports centre manager Candice Gordon. “With each passing day, Twix grows stronger, both physically and emotionally. We’re hopeful he will be ready to find a loving home by the end of the month.”

You can be part of Twix’s recovery by attending the Cupcake Day Meet & Treat Feb. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at the centre, 550 Boundary Rd., Cornwall.

For more information about Cupcake Day, visit cupcakeday.ca

To learn more about the centre and to view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/sdg

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Child pornography charges
Local News

Child pornography charges

A 23-year-old Cornwall man is to appear in court March 20 after being charged by the Cornwall Police Service with distributing child pornography. Michael Lalonde was arrested…