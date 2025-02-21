Help Twix recover

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre is inviting the community to enjoy a sweet treat at their Cupcake Day Meet & Treat open house Feb. 23 in support of animals like Twix.

Severely emaciated and suffering from wounds on his legs and ears, Twix arrived at the SDG Animal Centre in desperate need of medical care, proper nutrition, and emotional rehabilitation. Weighing just 15 kg., significantly under the estimated healthy weight of 25 kg. for his size, Twix’s body condition score was a critical 1 out of 5 – quite literally skin and bones – when he arrived at the centre. Under careful supervision, Twix has been following a strict refeeding protocol to prevent refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition. Thanks to the dedication of his caregivers, he is making steady progress and slowly gaining weight.

“Despite his challenging past, Twix is embracing his second chance at life,” reports centre manager Candice Gordon. “With each passing day, Twix grows stronger, both physically and emotionally. We’re hopeful he will be ready to find a loving home by the end of the month.”

You can be part of Twix’s recovery by attending the Cupcake Day Meet & Treat Feb. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at the centre, 550 Boundary Rd., Cornwall.

For more information about Cupcake Day, visit cupcakeday.ca

To learn more about the centre and to view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/sdg