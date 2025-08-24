Herald Brass Entertains at Arts in the Park

JASON SETNYK

Herald Brass brought an eclectic mix of classic covers and crowd-pleasers to Lamoureux Park on Wednesday, July 30, as part of Cornwall’s 40th season of Arts in the Park. The brass ensemble, formed from the Maple Leaf Brass Band, was joined by pianist Christopher Cennon and drummer James MacKenzie for the evening performance.

Vocalist Christopher Coyea, a tenor and long-time member of the group, shared the stage with fellow soloist Alex Fleuriau Chateau, a bass. Both are professional opera singers.

“You’re going to hear Motown, the Beach Boys, Jersey Boys, Leonard Cohen, crooner tunes, Broadway and Academy Award-winning songs, and even some fun pieces from the 1940s,” Coyea said. “It’s a very eclectic program, but probably things that are all our favourites.”

Coyea said the group enjoys returning to Cornwall. “We love the venue, we think it’s quite magical to perform to an audience outdoors, and it’s lovely to be back in Cornwall.”

Arts in the Park wraps up with Diamond’s Edge on August 26, and Gordie Tentrees on August 28. Both concerts start at 7 pm.