Heritage Fair showcases area’s rich history

The Heritage Fair at Cornwall Square brought together history enthusiasts and local organizations, as part of Ontario Heritage Week.

The event, hosted by Heritage-Patrimoine Cornwall, featured interactive displays and exhibits from 15 historical and cultural organizations, highlighting the region’s rich past.

Heritage Cornwall committee member and event organizer Carole Libbey emphasized the significance of showcasing local history.

“It’s very important that people realize what they have in their communities,” she said. “This area has a rich history. It’s the start of Ontario and, to a certain extent, the start of the rest of Canada because of the fur trade, industry, and transportation routes like the St. Lawrence River.”

Approximately 500 people visited the fair throughout the day, engaging with representatives from groups such as the Cornwall Community Museum, the Glengarry Pioneer Museum, and the Cornwall Arts and Sports Halls of Fame.

“This is an educational event, and it’s amazing to see people surprised by what they learn about their own community,” Libbey noted. “It’s also a great opportunity for us to network between different heritage groups and strengthen our collaboration.”

Cornwall Square provided space for the event free of charge, a gesture Libbey and organizers deeply appreciated.

The annual Heritage Fair continues to grow, serving as a reminder of the city’s storied past and the importance of preserving it for future generations.