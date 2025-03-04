HGMH reduces lab hours

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) in Alexandria is reducing the hours of operation for its outpatient laboratory services.

Effective March 17, the lab will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The laboratory will remain closed on statutory holidays. This is an adjustment of one hour from the previous hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The change is being made to better align with patient needs and operational efficiencies, says the HGMH. In partnership with the Eastern Ontario Regional Lab Association, the two organizations support this change to ensure patients can be seen quicker during the busiest times and that staff have more team members available to support the needs of the community during the earlier hours when the outpatient lab collection is the busiest.

“We remain committed to delivering outstanding care and ensuring our services are accessible and convenient for our community,” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President and CEO of HGMH. “Adjusting our hours will help our team better meet patient needs more efficiently. I understand that closing the community lab collection service an hour earlier may inconvenience some. However, this change reflects the higher patient demand during the earlier hours among the 12,500 patients seen annually in our Outpatient Lab Collection.”

“While the closing time has shifted slightly, we expect this to reduce wait times and ensure a smooth, efficient lab experience for all patients. We encourage patients to plan their visits accordingly to make the most of the available hours,” says the hospital. For further details, visit www.hgmh.on.ca