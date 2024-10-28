High Profile Vandalism and Theft Hit Cornwall

Cornwall, Ontario, has experienced several high-profile incidents of vandalism, theft, and property destruction at key community landmarks throughout September and October 2024, drawing public attention and concern.

In mid-October, the recently installed “Love Downtown Cornwall” sign at 101 Pitt Street was vandalized with spray paint. The message “F U” was scrawled inside the sign’s signature heart symbol with spray paint, diminishing the charm of this popular downtown attraction. Installed as part of a lighting initiative by the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA), the sign was meant to boost community spirit and attract visitors.

The Cornwall Wildcats Football Club also fell victim to crime on October 20, 2024, when their Kawasaki Teryx 750 utility vehicle was stolen overnight. The vehicle, essential for field maintenance and irrigation efforts, was taken from a locked building in the endzone of Joe St. Denis Field. The Wildcats organization has filed a police report and is asking for public assistance to recover the stolen property.

On September 21, 2024, the Optimist Club of Cornwall reported property damage at their newly renovated park. One of the new play structures, opened in October 2023 to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary, was damaged after a fire was set. Although the one structure was temporarily closed for a damage assessment, it was soon reopened. “We were both sad and angry to learn that our beautiful new park was vandalized,” the Optimist Club stated on social media, urging residents to consider the impact of such actions.

If you have information about any of these incidents or other crimes, please contact the Cornwall Police Service.