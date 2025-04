A total of 26,461 electors cast ballots in advance polls in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry ahead of the April 28 general election, figures released by Elections Canada show.

There are 96,911 eligible voters in the riding.

Elections Canada has reported that during the four advance polling days, 7.3 million electors voted, a 25 per cent increase from the 5.8 million electors who voted in advance in the 2021 general election.