High Turnout at Agape ID Clinic

November 10, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 22 min on November 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
High Turnout at Agape ID Clinic
Mario Bissonnette, Supervisor for Ontario Works via the City of Cornwall, Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agape Centre, and Kelly Gordon, Manager at ServiceOntario, hold birth certificate application forms at the Agape Centre’s ID Clinic on November 7, 2024, where they assisted community members in obtaining essential identification. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Agape Centre hosted its first ID Clinic on November 7, 2024, in partnership with Service Canada and ServiceOntario, to assist vulnerable community members in obtaining crucial identification documents. The event attracted over 100 attendees, underscoring a significant need in the community.

Executive Director Lisa Duprau noted the barriers faced by many individuals, such as transportation and navigating complex systems, which prevent them from accessing essential ID documents. “People need ID for everything, including housing,” Duprau explained, adding, “We’re seeing a lot of birth certificates issued today. It’s been overwhelming and very successful.”

Kelly Gordon, Manager at ServiceOntario, emphasized the importance of meeting clients in a comfortable environment. “Sometimes it’s intimidating going into a ServiceOntario office, so meeting them on their own grounds is what they appreciate,” Gordon shared, noting the positive response from attendees.

Mario Bissonnette, Supervisor for Ontario Works via the City of Cornwall, echoed theneed for accessible ID services, pointing out that “ID is essential for applying for housing, school, and even social assistance.” Bissonnette expressed surprise at the strong turnout, saying, “We did not expect this level of popularity. There’s clearly a need, and I hope we keep doing this every so often.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Businesses unite for winter food drive
Local News

Businesses unite for winter food drive

Genevieve Poirier, owner of Be The Change Massage Therapy, has partnered with Ashley McKay of Central Healing Counselling to launch a community food drive in support of Cornwall's…