High Turnout at Agape ID Clinic

The Agape Centre hosted its first ID Clinic on November 7, 2024, in partnership with Service Canada and ServiceOntario, to assist vulnerable community members in obtaining crucial identification documents. The event attracted over 100 attendees, underscoring a significant need in the community.

Executive Director Lisa Duprau noted the barriers faced by many individuals, such as transportation and navigating complex systems, which prevent them from accessing essential ID documents. “People need ID for everything, including housing,” Duprau explained, adding, “We’re seeing a lot of birth certificates issued today. It’s been overwhelming and very successful.”

Kelly Gordon, Manager at ServiceOntario, emphasized the importance of meeting clients in a comfortable environment. “Sometimes it’s intimidating going into a ServiceOntario office, so meeting them on their own grounds is what they appreciate,” Gordon shared, noting the positive response from attendees.

Mario Bissonnette, Supervisor for Ontario Works via the City of Cornwall, echoed theneed for accessible ID services, pointing out that “ID is essential for applying for housing, school, and even social assistance.” Bissonnette expressed surprise at the strong turnout, saying, “We did not expect this level of popularity. There’s clearly a need, and I hope we keep doing this every so often.”