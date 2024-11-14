Organic processing contract awarded

At its most recent meeting, Cornwall city council awarded a contract for organic processing and transportation to GFL Environmental Incorporated at an annual bid price of $908,500, with a potential renewal over five years. This contract is a key component of the city’s new Source Separated Organics program, designed to divert food waste and yard waste from landfills by processing it separately. By reducing the amount of organic waste in landfills, the program aims to curb methane emissions.

Council expressed support for expanding Ontario’s Blue Box recycling program to cover ineligible sources such as daycares, places of worship, and municipal buildings. The resolution urges the Ontario government to amend current legislation, which places financial strain on municipalities to manage non-residential recyclables, to ensure equitable access to recycling services for all sectors.

An inquiry regarding backup generators highlighted that 15 of the city’s 19 generators require upgrades to meet the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) standards. Council approved the necessary$263,340.85 from reserves to upgrade these generators, which serve critical facilities, ensuring compliance and reliable power for essential city services during outages.

An expenses report highlighted the city’s ongoing responsibility to fund landfill closure and post-closure care costs, projected at approximately $17.2 million as of December 31, 2023, with a target reserve balance of $31.4 million by 2032. Currently, the city has saved $734,795 in its Landfill Closure and Post Closure Costs Reserve Fund, with an annual contribution of $400,000 in the 2024 budget. These costs, while not immediately reflected in the budget, impact the city’s accumulated surplus, underscoring the importance of distinguishing between the city’s operating surplus for budgeting purposes and the accumulated surplus on its financial statements.